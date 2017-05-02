THAAD missile defence system initially capable in South Korea - sources
The U.S. military's THAAD missile defence system in South Korea has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with the system despite staunch objections from China. Beijing has opposed activation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense , arguing the system's radar could be used to spy into its territory, despite assurances from Washington that THAAD is purely defensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|17 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Sun
|Wait a Minute
|17
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC