THAAD missile defence system initially capable in South Korea - sources

The U.S. military's THAAD missile defence system in South Korea has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with the system despite staunch objections from China. Beijing has opposed activation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense , arguing the system's radar could be used to spy into its territory, despite assurances from Washington that THAAD is purely defensive.

