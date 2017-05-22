Symantec: "Highly likely" North Korea was behind WannaCry global ransomware attacks
Security specialists Symantec has claimed that it is "highly likely" that North Korea was behind the WannaCry global ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, and affected as many as one-fifth of NHS hospital trusts in the UK. In a blog posting analysing the code behind the attack, Symantec claimed that there are strong links between the code used in the WannaCry attacks and malware tools used in attacks against Sony Pictures in 2014 and the $81m cyber-heist perpetrated against Bangladesh Bank last year.
