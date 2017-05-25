Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at ...

Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSL-TV

Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth. While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling the president of the Philippines of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 21 hr okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC