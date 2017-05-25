Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure

Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth. While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling the president of the Philippines of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.