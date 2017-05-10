SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches ballistic missile

In this April 15, 2017 file photo, missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea holds presidential elections Tuesday, May 9 after an extraordinary six-month period that began with millions peacefully filling the nation's streets in protest and ended with the impeachment and imprisonment of ex-President Park Geun-hye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.