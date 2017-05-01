Seoul: THAAD can defend against North...

Seoul: THAAD can defend against North Korean missiles

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Japan's helicopter carrier JS Izumo, foreground, sails by a U.S. supply ship, top, at anchor in the waters off Yokosuka after the Japanese destroyer departed Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo, Monday, May 1, 2017. Japan's navy has dispatched its largest destroyer reportedly tasked with escorting U.S. military ships off the Japanese coast, a first-time mission under new security legislation that allows Japan's military a greater role overseas, amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... 13 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Sun Wait a Minute 17
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Sat Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC