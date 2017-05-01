Seoul: THAAD can defend against North Korean missiles

Japan's helicopter carrier JS Izumo, foreground, sails by a U.S. supply ship, top, at anchor in the waters off Yokosuka after the Japanese destroyer departed Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo, Monday, May 1, 2017. Japan's navy has dispatched its largest destroyer reportedly tasked with escorting U.S. military ships off the Japanese coast, a first-time mission under new security legislation that allows Japan's military a greater role overseas, amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula.

