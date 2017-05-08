Senate panel approves Trump's pick for US envoy to China
A Senate panel on Tuesday easily approved Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to China, a move that all but assures full Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for the key diplomatic post. Members of the Foreign Relations Committee approved Branstad by voice vote.
