Security researchers: North Korea possible source of WannaCry cyber attack

Researchers have said some of the code used in Friday's ransomware, WannaCry, was almost identical to the code used by the Lazarus Group, a group of North Korean hackers who used a similar version for the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and last year's hack of Bangladesh Central Bank. "Although this similarity alone doesn't allow proof of a strong connection between the "WannaCrypt" ransomware and the "Lazarus Group", it can potentially lead to new ones which would shed light on the "WannaCrypt" origin which to the moment remains a mystery", Halde noted.

