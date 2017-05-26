Security researchers: North Korea pos...

Security researchers: North Korea possible source of WannaCry cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Researchers have said some of the code used in Friday's ransomware, WannaCry, was almost identical to the code used by the Lazarus Group, a group of North Korean hackers who used a similar version for the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and last year's hack of Bangladesh Central Bank. "Although this similarity alone doesn't allow proof of a strong connection between the "WannaCrypt" ransomware and the "Lazarus Group", it can potentially lead to new ones which would shed light on the "WannaCrypt" origin which to the moment remains a mystery", Halde noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Fri okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,317,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC