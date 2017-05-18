Second US aircraft carrier arrives at...

Second US aircraft carrier arrives at North Korea ready for WAR

15 hrs ago

The two "flattops" both carrying squadrons of strike fighters and attack helicopters and accompanied by an escort of warships are expected to carry out war drills with South Korea. The manoeuvres are seen as a thinly veiled warning to North Korea which has continued to develop long-range missiles capable of carrying out a nuclear strike on mainland America.

Chicago, IL

