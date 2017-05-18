S.Korea's Moon joins protest song at commemoration in nod to...
SEOUL: South Korea marked the anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising on Thursday with new President Moon Jae-in leading a large crowd in singing an iconic song of protest, a symbolic closure to nearly a decade of conservative rule. "March for the Beloved" has been a call to arms in protest movements since the early 1980s and an anthem for the country's often deadly struggle for democracy.
