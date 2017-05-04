S. Koreans want new leader to create jobs minus corruption
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 file photo, Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial for bribery and other charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. Creating jobs, ending corruption and boosting low birthrates should be high on a to-do list for South KoreaAos next president after a campaign mostly dominated by security and foreign policy issues.
