Rice chides Trump for criticism of judges, media

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice poses for a portrait while promoting her new book 'Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom' in New York, US May 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Monday she would prefer that President Donald Trump not criticize judges and the media but that US democratic institutions can withstand such comments.

