REVEALED: 1.4 million Americans would have - minutes' to flee from North Korea nuke attack
But state lawmakers and military chiefs have admitted the fallout shelter infrastructure of the island is woefully unprepared for an attack. Democratic representative for Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, told Fox News: "There is a need for state leaders to take this threat seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|6
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC