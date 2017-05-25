Pyongyang gas price surge: Bad news for Kim Jong Un?

In this April 26, 2017, file photo, a gas attendant waits by a pump at a gas station in Pyongyang, North Korea. While world attention has focused on Kim Jong Un's recent missile tests, a month-long surge in gasoline prices that has hit Pyongyang is showing no signs of letting up _ a puzzling problem that if allowed to drag on could be very bad news for North Korea's increasingly important market economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.