Official: North Korea open to US talks under 'conditions'

Choi Sun-hee, left, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S. walks prior to her departure for Pyongyang, North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing Saturday, May 13, 2017. Choi said Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set," briefly to reporters en route to Pyongyang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.