Official: North Korea open to US talk...

Official: North Korea open to US talks under 'conditions'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Choi Sun-hee, left, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S. walks prior to her departure for Pyongyang, North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing Saturday, May 13, 2017. Choi said Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set," briefly to reporters en route to Pyongyang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC