North Korea's ICBMs Have 'Important Shortfalls,' Pentagon Says
North Korea must still overcome "important shortfalls" in developing a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile before it can field a weapon capable of hitting the U.S., according to the Pentagon's intelligence agency. Kim Jong Un's regime "continues efforts to expand its stockpile of weapons-grade fissile materials," but "there is still a lot of development needed before" it can deploy a weapon such as a mobile ICBM able to reach the U.S. mainland, Navy Commander William Marks, a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesman, said via email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|23 hr
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC