North Korea's ICBMs Have 'Important Shortfalls,' Pentagon Says

North Korea must still overcome "important shortfalls" in developing a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile before it can field a weapon capable of hitting the U.S., according to the Pentagon's intelligence agency. Kim Jong Un's regime "continues efforts to expand its stockpile of weapons-grade fissile materials," but "there is still a lot of development needed before" it can deploy a weapon such as a mobile ICBM able to reach the U.S. mainland, Navy Commander William Marks, a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesman, said via email.

