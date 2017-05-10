North Korea's Cuisine: Brainwashing &...

North Korea's Cuisine: Brainwashing & No Bones

The best way to experience North Korean cuisine in Bangkok is at Pyongyang Okryu Restaurant where armed troops and gleeful singers relentlessly try to brainwash you, while North Korean women strip you of your freedom and delicately pull out your bones. If you like, your noodles will be cheerfully scissored.

