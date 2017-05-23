North Korean hackers 'highly likely' ...

North Korean hackers 'highly likely' behind WannaCry attack

North Korean hackers responsible for the Sony hack in late 2014 may be behind the mid-May WannaCry ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computer systems around the world. This is the second time in a matter of days that a security company links the infamous Lazarus Group to the cyber attack.

