North Korea says linking cyber attack to Pyongyang is 'ridiculous'
May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador said on Friday that linking Pyongyang with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is "ridiculous." "Relating to the cyber attack, linking to the DPRK it is ridiculous," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Kim In Ryong told a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC