North Korea Says It Will Seek Extradition of Culprits in Alleged Kim Jong Un Assassination Plot

Pyongyang will seek the extradition of anyone involved in what it says was a CIA-backed plot to kill leader Kim Jong Un last month with a biochemical poison, a top North Korean foreign ministry official said Thursday. Han Song Ryol, the vice foreign minister, called a meeting of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang on Thursday to outline the North's allegation that the CIA and South Korea's intelligence agency bribed and coerced a North Korean man into joining in the assassination plot, which the North's Ministry of State Security has suggested was thwarted last month.

