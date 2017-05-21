North Korea links nuclear advances to hostile U.S. policy

U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris Jr. answers questions during a speech at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Wednesday President Trump's NSC senior director for East Asia Matthew Pottinger, after representing America at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, visited Seoul today, arranging for a meeting between President Trump and South Korea's newly elected President Moon Jae-in to occur in late June in Washington.

