North Korea Kim Jong-un terror attack United States Kang Sam-hyon Donald Trump
US forces are lingering off the Korean Peninsula as tensions boil over the tyrant's repeated missile tests and talk of nuclear weapons. But now the regime's paranoia has reached fever pitch amid claims from Pyongyang accusing South Korea and the United States of plotting to kill the tubby tyrant in an orchestrated terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC