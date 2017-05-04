North Korea is building artificial islands that could be used for missile launches
North Korea is building artificial islands and what look like military installations in the Yellow Sea, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Satellite images show that the North has been building the islands for about five years around Sohae, a city about 70 miles northwest of Pyongyang.
