North Korea is building artificial is...

North Korea is building artificial islands that could be used for missile launches

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

North Korea is building artificial islands and what look like military installations in the Yellow Sea, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Satellite images show that the North has been building the islands for about five years around Sohae, a city about 70 miles northwest of Pyongyang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC