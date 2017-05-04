North Korea has been branded as a 'weed-smoker's paradise' - but the truth is more complicated
" Cannabis is said to grow wildly there, and people can reportedly buy it in large, bazaar-style marketplaces and smoke it wherever they like. An investigation by the Associated Press debunked the myth of the pot-friendly, totalitarian nation - despite numerous reports over the years saying North Korea is exactly that.
