North Korea claims plot reveals US state-sponsored terrorism

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector After arresting two American university instructors and laying out what it says was an elaborate, CIA-backed plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un, North Korea is claiming to be the victim of state-sponsored terrorism - from the White House, AP reported. The assertion comes as the U.S. is considering putting the North back on its list of terror sponsors.

