North Korea accuses detained US man of coup attempt

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Tony Kim -- also known as Kim Sang Duk -- was detained for "hostile acts" toward the Pyongyang regime. Kim was seized on the morning of April 22 at Pyongyang International Airport as he attempted to leave the country following a stint as a professor of accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, KCNA said.

