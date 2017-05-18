No benefits for Manning

20 hrs ago

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, released from prison Wednesday under a clemency order signed by former President Barack Obama, will be eligible for various benefits including military health care, at least for a time, the Army has revealed.

Chicago, IL

