New Brighton man chooses North Korea to run his first 10K race

Read more: Star Tribune

Lowell Thompson, 78, of New Brighton, said it was "pretty exciting" to be cheered by 50,000 fans at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, where he ran a 10K race on April 9. "I wantA ed to go to North Korea as kind of an adA venA ture," he said. That someA what surA real exA periA ence was beA cause ThompA son's first 10K run took place in the North KoA reA an capA iA tal of PyongA yang.

Chicago, IL

