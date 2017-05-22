Nation-Now 23 mins ago 3:43 p.m.North...

Nation-Now 23 mins ago 3:43 p.m.North Korea says it will mass-produce ballistic missile

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday ordered mass production of a medium-range ballistic missile successfully tested a day earlier that is capable of reaching several U.S. bases in the region. State-run KCNA news service said Kim ordered Sunday's test launch from an observation post and "expressed his great satisfaction" with the results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC