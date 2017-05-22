Nation-Now 23 mins ago 3:43 p.m.North Korea says it will mass-produce ballistic missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday ordered mass production of a medium-range ballistic missile successfully tested a day earlier that is capable of reaching several U.S. bases in the region. State-run KCNA news service said Kim ordered Sunday's test launch from an observation post and "expressed his great satisfaction" with the results.
