N. Korea reports on 'bitch' S.Korean president's trial

Pyongyang's state media on Thursday published their first report on the trial of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye two days earlier, calling her an "arch-traitor" and "bitch." The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party, printed an inside-page report headlined "Bitch Park Geun-hye's shameless attitude sparks anger."

Chicago, IL

