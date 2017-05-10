Mnuchin presses terror financing crackdown at G7 talks
The Trump administration pressed global finance chiefs this weekend on the need to continue working together to combat threats posed by North Korea and Iran and to combat terror financing. After a two-day G7 summit of finance ministers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that significant attention was paid to the issue of how to cut off the flow of money to terrorists.
