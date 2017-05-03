Legitimizing a dictator diminishes a superpower
It should have been obvious, but I missed it: Steve Bannon has been banished and Dennis Rodman is whispering in the president's ear. OK, maybe not, but it could explain Donald Trump's sudden admiration for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he recently identified as a "pretty smart cookie."
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Tue
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
