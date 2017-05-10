Lawmakers move to step up defenses against North Korea

Congress is weighing options for bolstering U.S. defenses against North Korea, with new legislation arriving in the coming week that would increase the number of anti-missile systems on the West Coast. Sen. Dan Sullivan will unveil a bill that asks for 28 additional Ground-Based Interceptors in Alaska and California, increasing by more than 30 percent the number of interceptors currently in the United States.

