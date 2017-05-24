Korean DMZ Tensions Cause South Korea...

Korean DMZ Tensions Cause South Korean Soldiers To Open Fire On Balloon

Read more: The Daily Caller

The South Korean military fired 90 K-3 machine gun rounds at an unidentified object that crossed the demilitarized zone near Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, The Korea Herald reported . The object was caught on radar, and observers initially suspected that it might have been a North Korean drone.

