Korean conflict poses a dilemma for Asean

Calls from the international community for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to play a role in easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula could reinvigorate the bloc's ambitions to steer regional security. But Asean needs to proceed carefully the stakes are high and it has little to gain and much to lose.

