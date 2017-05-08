KH explains: South Korean presidentia...

KH explains: South Korean presidential election

South Koreans go to the polls Tuesday after eight months of political turmoil saw President Park Geun-hye removed by a massive, but peaceful, grassroots rebellion. Whoever wins the election will have to live up to a stronger public mandate for democracy while healing wounds and bridging political and socioeconomic divides.

Chicago, IL

