Japan's Korean community has high hopes for improved bilateral relations after Moon election
Leaders of Japan's Korean community welcomed the election of Moon Jae-in as South Korea's next president, saying the victory offers a chance to rebalance and reform Japan's often contentious relationship with its Asian neighbor. But they noted a host of thorny problems related to Japan's wartime history in Korea, such as the issue of Korean "comfort women," remain, meaning it could be a while before solid progress becomes visible.
