Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, North Korean tensions

Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso shake hands during their bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank annual meeting, in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Chicago, IL


