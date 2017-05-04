Japan and Australia must cooperate with US on North Korea, Building public trust in science, Arresting WikiLeaks founder would set 'dangerous precedent,' Better Holocaust education needed everywhere, Combating climate change through citizen action "It is crucial that both Japan and Australia support the United States, which is urging China to wield Beijing's influence over Pyongyang while intensifying its military pressure on North Korea...," states an editorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.