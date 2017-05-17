Here's New, Unseen Footage from North...

Here's New, Unseen Footage from North Korea's Missile Launch on Sunday

Footage from North Korea's missile launch on Sunday was blasted across the country's state-run national television sites. This latest launch in Pyongyang exhibited a "level of performance never before seen from a North Korean missile ," aerospace engineering specialist John Schilling wrote on his defense blog 38 North Sunday evening.

