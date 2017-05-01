Government issues 'urgent' hoverboard warning after fatal fire

A Dallas paramedic is in "critical, but stable condition" after he was shot and injured while responding to a shooting Monday, officials said.The suspect is believ... -- President Donald Trump said he "would be honored to" meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid rising tensions between the countries, while also defending... OMAHA -- The results of this weekend's rain and storm deluges aren't yet factored into USDA's weekly Crop Progress and Conditions report, as winter wheat condition ratin... Cozad Community schools has chosen Jordan Cudney to replace Cory Spotanski as high school Activities Director and Assistant Principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.