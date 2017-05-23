George Friedman: a Us attack on North Korea is imminent

The US is preparing to attack North Korea, according to Geopolitical Futures founder George Friedman-setting the stage for a difficult, messy war with potentially catastrophic consequences. Speaking Monday to a rapt audience at the 2017 Strategic Investment Conference in Orlando, Friedman said that while it is unlikely the US will take action before President Trump returns home at the weekend, North Korea's actions appear to have "offered the US no alternative" to a clash.

