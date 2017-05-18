Ferry between Russia and North Korea ...

Ferry between Russia and North Korea starts regular service

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

The Man Gyong Bong ferry -- which boasts a restaurant, two fully-stocked bars, a karaoke club and sauna facilities -- left the port of Rajin in Rason, North Korea Wednesday and arrived in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok at 8:00 am local time Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "These are Russian citizens, who are returning from North Korea, and tourists from China," said Mikhail Khmel, deputy director general of Investstroytrest, quoted by TASS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC