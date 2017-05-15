European Stocks Called Higher as Investors Shrug Off Cyber Attack, North Korea Risks
European stocks are expected to open higher Monday, following a solid Asia session, although markets remain on edge following last week's global cyber attack and ongoing tensions between the White House and the country's intelligence services. North Korea's weekend testing of a ballistic missile has also added to the market's nerves, taking gold prices higher and capping gains on regional equity markets and holding an otherwise solid advance for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index to 0.1%.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
