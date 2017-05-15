European Stocks Called Higher as Inve...

European Stocks Called Higher as Investors Shrug Off Cyber Attack, North Korea Risks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

European stocks are expected to open higher Monday, following a solid Asia session, although markets remain on edge following last week's global cyber attack and ongoing tensions between the White House and the country's intelligence services. North Korea's weekend testing of a ballistic missile has also added to the market's nerves, taking gold prices higher and capping gains on regional equity markets and holding an otherwise solid advance for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index to 0.1%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 18 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC