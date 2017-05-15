European Stocks Called Higher as Investors Shrug Off Cyber Attack, North Korea Risks

European stocks are expected to open higher Monday, following a solid Asia session, although markets remain on edge following last week's global cyber attack and ongoing tensions between the White House and the country's intelligence services. North Korea's weekend testing of a ballistic missile has also added to the market's nerves, taking gold prices higher and capping gains on regional equity markets and holding an otherwise solid advance for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index to 0.1%.

