Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
Calling the Democratic People's Republic of Korea leader a "pretty smart cookie", and displaying amazing readiness to personally meet him, United States President Donald Trump has apparently softened his rhetoric, prompting some to imagine that once unlikely scenario might happen. Although the White House was quick to roll back, shifting the limelight onto the "right circumstances", which spokesperson Sean Spicer said "are not there right now", Trump's remark is in line with his new-found determination to find a resolution to the DPRK issue.
