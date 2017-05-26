Donald Trump, Meeting With Shinzo Abe, Vows to Solve North Korea Issue Ahead of G-7 Meeting

President Donald Trump meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Villa Diodoro on the sidelines of the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, on May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Sicily. Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conferred in Sicily on Friday, ahead of the G7, with the U.S. president vowing that the North Korean issue will be "solved."

