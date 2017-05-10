Deja vu as softer South Korean leader...

Deja vu as softer South Korean leader could alienate ally US

The recently elected liberal leader of South Korea is seeking warmer ties with North Korea, clashing with the Republican in the White House intent on snuffing out the North's nuclear weapons program. The election victory of Moon Jae-in in South Korea confronts Washington with a scenario it faced a decade-and-a-half ago, when differences on how to deal with Pyongyang fueled tension with an ally that hosts U.S. forces.

