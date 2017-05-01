Could North Korean nuclear test lead to volcanic eruption?
When North Korea tests a nuclear weapon, the blast sends a jolt of energy through the Earth -- one that could potentially trigger a volcanic eruption on its border with China. Experts say a sixth nuclear test from the reclusive state is on the horizon, something that's kept the world on edge with tensions on the Korean Peninsula rising.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|7 min
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|3 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|19 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
