Could North Korean nuclear test lead to volcanic eruption?

When North Korea tests a nuclear weapon, the blast sends a jolt of energy through the Earth -- one that could potentially trigger a volcanic eruption on its border with China. Experts say a sixth nuclear test from the reclusive state is on the horizon, something that's kept the world on edge with tensions on the Korean Peninsula rising.

