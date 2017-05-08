Cory "Human Dirt Psychopath" Gardner ...

Cory "Human Dirt Psychopath" Gardner and North Korea's Ten Greatest Insults

North Korea's branding of Cory Gardner as a "psychopath" and a "man mixed in with human dirt" is not just a boon for the Colorado senator, whose reputation as a foreign-policy hawk will no doubt be enhanced by the rogue nation's decision to attack him. Gardner drifted onto North Korea's radar after he called the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, a "whack job" on MSNBC's Morning Joe last week.

