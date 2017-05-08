Cory "Human Dirt Psychopath" Gardner and North Korea's Ten Greatest Insults
North Korea's branding of Cory Gardner as a "psychopath" and a "man mixed in with human dirt" is not just a boon for the Colorado senator, whose reputation as a foreign-policy hawk will no doubt be enhanced by the rogue nation's decision to attack him. Gardner drifted onto North Korea's radar after he called the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, a "whack job" on MSNBC's Morning Joe last week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|Sun
|Bottom Line
|7
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
