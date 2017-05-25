Congress launches new missile defense...

Congress launches new missile defense push as North Korea advances

President Donald Trump reportedly told his Filipino counterpart that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is a "madman with nuclear weapons." As Kim gets closer to having the missiles to deliver those weapons, Congress is launching a new push to dramatically expand missile defense inside the United States.



