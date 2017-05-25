Congress launches new missile defense push as North Korea advances
President Donald Trump reportedly told his Filipino counterpart that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is a "madman with nuclear weapons." As Kim gets closer to having the missiles to deliver those weapons, Congress is launching a new push to dramatically expand missile defense inside the United States.
