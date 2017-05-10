Concern growing over potential North Korean EMP attack

As tensions mount between the US and North Korea, some experts are warning that the Kim regime may already have the capability to attack the United States with nuclear weapons, despite lacking an ICBM that could hit us directly. Instead, some experts are sounding the alarm about North Korea's growing capability to unleash an electromagnetic pulse by exploding a nuke in low earth orbit, devastating our electrical grid and just about any system that uses computer chips.

