Concern growing over potential North Korean EMP attack
As tensions mount between the US and North Korea, some experts are warning that the Kim regime may already have the capability to attack the United States with nuclear weapons, despite lacking an ICBM that could hit us directly. Instead, some experts are sounding the alarm about North Korea's growing capability to unleash an electromagnetic pulse by exploding a nuke in low earth orbit, devastating our electrical grid and just about any system that uses computer chips.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
